Projects: Sunset Countdown Focal Point Of UK Grocer’s Summer Digital OOH Campaign

This is a simple but effective use of data to drive home an emotion in a Digital OOH ad campaign- a countdown clock for UK sunsets.

The campaign, for the grocer Sainsbury’s, uses live sunset data for local areas associated with major commuter rail stations that have large ad screens. The idea is to tell commuters how long they have left until sunset as they head home, encouraging them to make the most of the extra hours with something like a weeknight BBQ. Ideally, they stop at Sainsbury’s to pick up the fixings.

The campaign is up at some of the UK’s busiest stations, such as London Waterloo, Manchester Piccadilly & Edinburgh Waverley.

Says a brief by Grand Visual, one of the companies involved in the campaign:

The campaign strategy is fueled by the insight that 83% of people believe that longer evenings are the main trigger for feeling summer is ‘officially here’. 40% then make more effort to leave work on time and 79% like to make more of their summer evenings [YouGov, 2017]. The Sainsbury’s DOOH campaign will work to keep Sainsbury’s summer campaign in line with consumer mind set, expanding the brands Living Well ethos into the frontline summer moment for Brits.

This execution has been planned to encourage people to embrace the longer evenings by communicating ‘Weeknight BBQ is Living Well’ to commuters on their way home for the extra hours the season brings, whilst highlighting that the supermarket understands the importance of these moments to the British Public.

Led by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD, the DOOH was conceived and executed through a collaboration between client agencies Talon, Wieden and Kennedy and production outfit Grand Visual. Dynamic content will be managed through OpenLoop which analyses Met Office data and automates the geo-targeted playout to each individual screen.

“The nations’ love of longer evenings offered us an amazing opportunity to combine data and our Living Well brand message with something unique and specifically tailored to customer mind set,” says Ellie Dixon, campaign manager for Sainsbury’s.” We work with PHD to ensure our campaigns are aligned to the rhythms of customers lives, but this is the first time we have created something this bespoke, based on what we know about consumers and what the summer season means to them.”