Kiwi C-Store Chain’s Digital Signage Screens Drive Triple-Digit Sales

Sales lift stories tend to be hard to come by from retailers and brands using digital signage, often because they’re not overly motivated to tell competitors what’s working. But here’s a short case study out of New Zealand about screens in the forecourts and inside New Zealand BP gas stations and c-stores.

BP New Zealand has a networking running in 82 BP Connect stores, using Aerva’s AerWave software and managed by partner, Ngage Media.

To test the impact of screens at the gas pumps and inside behind the cash counter, a test was run across the network, built around a Doritos product. The results:

a lift in sales of 171% week-on-week;

increased Doritos category share within chips, from 6% to 15% week-on-week;

improved salty category sales by 8%, week-on-week.

The results to date, says an Aerva case study, have encouraged BP to move forward with digital development into the existing network at other consumer touch points at POS and on pump displays.

“The BP digital media network is effective because it provides consumer volume with day, time and regional targeting – you can catch people en-route, with a cost effective medium that drives sales. It’s one of the best out-of-home methods of advertising,” says Ngage’s Scott McDonnell. “The Aerva players and software have proven to be incredibly stable and reliable, and the advanced functionality is still yet to be fully harnessed across this burgeoning customer engagement channel.”

The BP Connect network has a captive market of an average audience of 3.6 million people each month.