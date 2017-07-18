CMS, Digital OOH, Research, retail one comment

Kiwi C-Store Chain’s Digital Signage Screens Drive Triple-Digit Sales

Sales lift stories tend to be hard to come by from retailers and brands using digital signage, often because they’re not overly motivated to tell competitors what’s working. But here’s a short case study out of New Zealand about screens in the forecourts and inside New Zealand BP gas stations and c-stores.

BP New Zealand has a networking running in 82 BP Connect stores, using Aerva’s AerWave software and managed by partner, Ngage Media.

To test the impact of screens at the gas pumps and inside behind the cash counter, a test was run across the network, built around a Doritos product. The results:

  • a lift in sales of 171% week-on-week;
  • increased Doritos category share within chips, from 6% to 15% week-on-week;
  • improved salty category sales by 8%, week-on-week.

The results to date, says an Aerva case study, have encouraged BP to move forward with digital development into the existing network at other consumer touch points at POS and on pump displays.

“The BP digital media network is effective because it provides consumer volume with day, time and regional targeting – you can catch people en-route, with a cost effective medium that drives sales. It’s one of the best out-of-home methods of advertising,” says Ngage’s Scott McDonnell. “The Aerva players and software have proven to be incredibly stable and reliable, and the advanced functionality is still yet to be fully harnessed across this burgeoning customer engagement channel.”

The BP Connect network has a captive market of an average audience of 3.6 million people each month.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @ChrisMegerian: Watch this animation, based on @mgafni reporting, to see just how close we were to disaster at San Francisco airport htt… - 4 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Startup Kitcast Launches Apple TV-focused Digital Signage Platform

Today And Tomorrow: Digital Signage Trends

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Steve Rickless, Tripleplay

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *