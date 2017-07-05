Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Steve Rickless, Tripleplay

Steve Rickless, one of the founders of the UK firm Tripleplay, believes likes a lot of people that technology is converging, and thinks his company is in a good spot because it has already converged its technology.

The company started in IP television for the corporate market, but by 2008 was doing a blended hardware and software solution that did IPTV and digital signage off the same user experience, and running off the same boxes.

While start-ups have been trying to adapt low-cost Android set-top as signage players, with mixed results, Tripleplay has for years been using the kinds of commercial-grade set-top boxes you’ve seen behind hotel TVs as digital signage players. They’re not necessarily small or pretty, but they just work and work.

From the perspective of Rickless, Tripleplay’s CEO, the way forward is one solution doing many things for enterprise customers. He doesn’t see that great a future for companies with silo’d technologies that just do one thing.

We spoke recently at InfoComm about the company’s roots, the size of business these days, and where things are heading. The chat was on the show floor, so there’s lots going on in the background.

