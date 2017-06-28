Milestone AV Acquired By France’s Legrand

The French building infrastructure firm Legrand has acquired Milestone AV Technologies, the Minneapolis-based parent company of several big pro AV brands like Chief, Sanus and DA-Lite.

“Legrand is committed to serving the professionally installed AV industry which is an attractive growth area driven by the advancement and expansion of video applications,” says John Selldorff, President and CEO of Legrand, North and Central America, in a press statement. “The combination of Milestone’s display mounting, projection screen and content capture technologies with Legrand’s strong offering in enclosures, power, furniture, connectivity and cable management, will greatly enhance Legrand’s position in the industry – in both the commercial and consumer segments – and make us a more significant AV infrastructure supplier to our customers and channel partners.”

The deal needs to go through a process, but once closed, Milestone and Legrand’s Middle Atlantic business will blend under the AV Division of Legrand. Both the Milestone and Middle Atlantic product lines will stay in the marketplace.

“Legrand and Milestone are recognized for solving customer challenges with innovative products and delivering exceptional customer experiences,” says Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone. “Bringing together Milestone and Middle Atlantic under Legrand will allow us to offer an expanded range of highly complementary AV brands to our customers while leveraging combined best practices to deliver continued innovation.”

Here’s the story on Legrand:

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Solarfective, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819).

Legrand is headquartered in Limoges, France and is present in more than 90 countries, with a total workforce of over 36,000. It looks like Legrand has grown through acquisition, with at least 11 other acquisitions done since 2011.