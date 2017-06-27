Projects: OLEDs On Walls And Ceiling In Seoul Skyscraper Elevator

The elevator that takes visitors to the observatory level of the Lotte World Tower skyscraper in Seoul is lined floor to ceiling, AND ceiling, with OLED displays that for the minute-long ride up immerse people in scenes of the Korean mega-city.

The building is 555 meters (123 stories) tall, making it the the world’s fifth tallest building. Seoul Sky with the world’s highest glass-floored sky deck observatory. Getting up there is done via the Sky Shuttle, the world’s fastest double-deck elevator, which is lined with those LG screens.

The video also shows LG screens being used for wayfinding, as digital posters and as a video wall ribbon. It’s a little odd that the LCDs on the wall aren’t very well calibrated, but that’s the integrator, not the screens.

Impressive install in an impressive building.

This is what the ride looks like inside …