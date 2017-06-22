Events, People no comments

DSF Sets Date, Location For Toronto Digital Signage Mixer On July 26

The DSF has set a date and place for a Toronto Meet & Greet mixer in late July, as well as a speaker.

The event is July 26, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at The Rec Room, a new mega entertainment place-thingie that I believe is a product of Cineplex, the cinema chain. The invite says it is in the entertainment district, but I’d say it is more accurately stated as being behind the Rogers Centre (where the Blue Jays play) and either beside the Steam Whistle Brewery, or … something. It’s the same address for both.

Richard Dirstein, the Executive VP for Creative & Innovation at Shikatani Lacroix Design (retail design shop that does a lot of digital) will talk on the subject of “How to effectively integrate digital experiences into physical environments.”

To get in:

  • All End Users & Network Operators  – $15 (USD) or $48 million CAD
  • DSF Members – $25 (USD)
  • Non-Members – $50 (USD)

LOCATION & ADDRESS

The Rec Room
Toronto Roundhouse
255 Bremner Blvd.
Toronto, ON

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Projects: World’s Largest Office Block Puts 60-Inch Screens In Its Elevators https://t.co/7RgeZh1N9i https://t.co/ZSudLmiiEy - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

InfoComm 2017 – Pix From The Floor

InfoComm 2017 – Sixteen:Nine v. DailyDOOH Video

InfoComm 2017: It’s a Wrap – Record Attendance, Up 13.5% From 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *