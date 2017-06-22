DSF Sets Date, Location For Toronto Digital Signage Mixer On July 26

The DSF has set a date and place for a Toronto Meet & Greet mixer in late July, as well as a speaker.

The event is July 26, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at The Rec Room, a new mega entertainment place-thingie that I believe is a product of Cineplex, the cinema chain. The invite says it is in the entertainment district, but I’d say it is more accurately stated as being behind the Rogers Centre (where the Blue Jays play) and either beside the Steam Whistle Brewery, or … something. It’s the same address for both.

Richard Dirstein, the Executive VP for Creative & Innovation at Shikatani Lacroix Design (retail design shop that does a lot of digital) will talk on the subject of “How to effectively integrate digital experiences into physical environments.”

To get in:

All End Users & Network Operators – $15 (USD) or $48 million CAD

DSF Members – $25 (USD)

Non-Members – $50 (USD)

LOCATION & ADDRESS

The Rec Room

Toronto Roundhouse

255 Bremner Blvd.

Toronto, ON