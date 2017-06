This is the Forum cinema in Kaunas, Lithuania, which has invested in a big way in 3.9mm pitch LED screens and ambient content around the theatre’s lobby. The set-up was designed and installed by the Italian firm MacroPix. The total resolution is 4K plus and there is about 100 square metres of digital on the walls. Very impressive!

Hat tip to Dovydas Stukas of TD Baltic for letting me know about the job.