Data-Driven NYC Taxi Top Displays Tout EWR Being Faster Ride Than JFK

United Airlines has a data-driven digital OOH campaign going on New York taxicab toppers that’s designed to dispel the myth that taking a cab from the city to JFK, to fly out of there, is faster than traveling to Newark Airport (which has the airport code EWR).

While JFK lays claim to being New York’s Airport, Newark Airport (which if you are unfamiliar is in New Jersey) suggests it is faster to reach by cab.

To make the point, United agency mcgarrybowen fitted 125 New York City taxis that have ad-toppers with GPS software to show a real-time comparison of the travel times between the city and JFK and EWR airports. The digital displays are synced with data from Curb and updated in real time, with every change in a taxi’s position and evolving traffic patterns. Working with Verifone Media and Kinetic, over 45,000 data points were analyzed to optimize the campaign in keys areas within NYC.

The United campaign is launching on the heels of a $120 million renovation to Terminal C at Newark Airport, the one terminal there that doesn’t immediately make you think, “Never again.” By the numbers, over 41 million passengers fly out of Newark each year (with over 28 million on United). It ranks 15th in terms of passenger volume amongst U.S. airports.

The media campaign also involves OOH billboards, bus shelters, phone kiosks, newsstands and in-airport units.

“We’re proud to work with mcgarrybowen and our media partners to launch this new and innovative technology on taxi tops that not only grabs the attention of New Yorkers, but helps deliver the message that Newark Liberty International is much closer and easy to get to than you think,” says Daniel Cuellar, Director of Global Advertising, United Airlines, in a news release.

I take the train. Or subway. No traffic jams to worry about.