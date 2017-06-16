China’s Hisense Starts Selling Digital Signage Displays In U.S.

Hisense’s Prosumer Connected TV line, including the 4K U1600 and FHD F1600 series, is a picture-perfect solution for small to mid-sized businesses. The new lineup is specifically designed for digital signage, such as menu boards, retail advertising and navigation, as well as audio/video presentations in classrooms, conference rooms, houses of worship and more.

“As we further our expansion into the U.S. market, we are continuing to explore ways to broaden display innovations for both B2C and B2B applications,” says Jerry Liu, CEO of Hisense USA Corporation. “This is a great start and we are excited to introduce larger screen sizes, ProAV interactive displays, video walls and venue signage for businesses in 2018.”

The major manufacturers turn TVs into “prosumer” displays aimed at budget-based buyers, and that’s what’s up here. The Hisense displays have RS-232 and are rated for 18/7 usage. They have built-in media players with network connectivity, but I don’t think they are the same as the “smart” signs out there.