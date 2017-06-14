LG Launches Low-Rez See-Through LED Film at InfoComm

LG is formally launching a transparent LED film that’s meant to stick on things like windows and dividers and offer low-rez graphics.

The tech is being launched for the North American market this week at InfoComm in Orlando, but was shown several months ago at ISE in Amsterdam.

Says a press release:

The LG Transparent LED Film display (model LAT300MT1) offers eye-catching digital content and information while interacting seamlessly with its surrounding environment. The versatile LED Film offers over 1,000 nits brightness, with each 480x480mm panel containing 256 LED pixels that support gray-scale tones, a great way to display content and information. The product also supports standard and irregular aspect ratios to provide even more display options with a dynamic look and feel.

“LG strives to innovate products that introduce new realms of solutions to the industry and the Transparent LED Film display is truly unlike anything in the marketplace,” said Dan Smith, vice president, business development, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “With the LG Transparent LED Film, we’re tapping into a new product segment that can create ambiance in new ways in retail settings and public spaces.”

At just 0.8mm thin, the 30mm Pixel Pitch display can be installed on any existing glass surface using its self-adhesive transparent film, making it easy to install with minimal construction required. As a result, the LG Transparent LED Film display is ideal for indoor and window-facing areas with large glass surfaces such as retail storefront windows, where it draws the attention of passing customers without obstructing the view of the products behind the glass or blocking light from coming into the store.

Other applications include mass transit rail platforms and safety barriers, where it can display digital content and information while interacting seamlessly with the environment, and lobbies and large public areas where the film can convert ordinary glass into stunning, eye-catching digital signage displays. Even tall glass elevator shafts can be transformed into stunning pillars of graphics and light.

With the ability to connect up to two film panels to the display’s bezel kit and support up to 24 film panels through daisy-chain from the unit controller, the LG Transparent LED Film can be scaled easily to fit a variety of installation environments. Even more, the flexible display works on curved surfaces and in parallel to the bezel, can be cut to size, truly converting any area of ordinary glass into state-of-the-art digital signage.

At the ISE booth, LG had this tech on the glass panels below the railings on the mezzanine level of its vast booth. It is very subtle and the images – at 30 mm pitch – are low rez and meant for ambient content. I don’t think you could do brand messaging with this stuff.

I liked, but the use cases for this are limited. It is the sort of thing that will intrigue architects and visual designers more than marketers. The show’s exhibit floor opens this morning, and LG will be – as always – hard to miss.

This is what it looked liked in the ISE booth …