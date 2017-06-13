E Ink’s Programmable Surfaces Gets More Colors

E Ink has added more colors to that programmable Prism technology that can be used to make things like feature walls in lobbies changeable.

The Taiwan-based company says Prism will be available in seven paint-like colors that can switch out even using just a battery.

Says the company:

Integrated with traditional architectural materials, E Ink Prism delivers a completely new and dynamic way to create one-of-a-kind experiences, elevate corporate branding or add interactive functionality. E Ink Prism’s paint-like appearance, color palette, wide-ranging compatibility with materials (e.g., decorative panels, glass, marker boards and laminates) and shapes make it highly suitable for many architectural applications. Furthermore, the film can be custom programmed to dynamically switch colors in nearly any pattern, shape, speed and sequence, making it the ideal technology to transform the commercial, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, retail and education markets.

“E Ink Prism’s potential to change the way we experience public spaces is boundless,” says Paul Apen, Chief Strategy Officer at E Ink. “There are few limitations for how and where Prism can be used, making it a perfect medium for architecture and design, and other applications, such as sales promotion. E Ink technology is known for revolutionizing the user experience across the eReader, retail, transportation and digital signage markets, and Prism is poised to do the same for the architecture market.”

E Ink Prism utilizes the same patented bi-stable ink technology as E Ink’s current line of eReaders, wearables and shelf-labels. However, unlike traditional E Ink films that use only black and white pigments, Prism includes color pigments in larger size films for use in architecture and design. E Ink Prism also showcases the following features:

Fully programmable – gives content providers and designers greater creative freedom.

– gives content providers and designers greater creative freedom. Fully reflective – provides a print or paint-like appearance and a natural visual experience.

– provides a print or paint-like appearance and a natural visual experience. Low power consumption – requires ultra-low power only during a visual change with no electrical outlets required.

– requires ultra-low power only during a visual change with no electrical outlets required. Rugged and customizable– can be sized to be compatible with most configurations, patterns, and materials.

I’ve seen this tech a couple of times. It is NOT something that would be used for traditional, motion-based digital signage, but could certainly be part of the mix because of the way it can be programmed to change on a schedule and create interesting visual patterns.