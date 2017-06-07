Latest no comments

There May Be Beer: Ingram Micro Plans Canadian Night At InfoComm

The Ingram Micro Pro/AV Digital Signage team is having an InfoComm Canadian Night next Tuesday at a restaurant and bar on I Drive in Orlando. The event is targeted to Canadians working in in the pro AV and signage ecosystems, and is sponsored by the Canadian Ingram Micro team and vendor partners like Chief, Da-Lite, NEC, Planar & Sharp. There will be cocktails and furious card wapping. And cocktails.

The event is 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. If you are going to InfoComm, are allowed in the country, can answer skill-testing questions like “Who is Gord Downie?” and “What is a double-double?” then contact Ingram’s Joel Dart at Joel.Dart AT ingrammicro.com

