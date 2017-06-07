PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Rick Mills, Creative Realities (CRI)

If you have followed the digital signage business for a few years, you have probably seen stories about the financial tailspins of a set of companies that eventually got blended together as Creative Realities, or CRI for short. Sitting in the cheap seats watching it all go down, I’m sure I wasn’t the only one thinking, Well, this won’t end well.

Then the company merged with another company, ConeXus World. Which had me thinking, Who? And then, Why???

Turns out there was a master plan here, started years earlier. Rick Mills, the CEO at ConeXus, had long had roll-up plans in the digital signage business, and picking up CRI was his first, but not his only move.

He brought some structure to the business, calmed things down, including clients, and in the last couple of quarters, brought a company that had been hemorrhaging red ink into the black.

Now he’s aggressively hiring people, looking to expand, and planning to acquire some smaller competitors to become one of the big boys in the digital signage solutions business.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @Sporf: HERO: @MillwallFC fan Roy Larner fought the three London terror attackers shouting "F**k you, I’m Millwall" and saved countless… - 5 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Screenly Adds Open Source WordPress Plugin For Digital Signage

If Retail Is Your Digital Signage Vertical, The Numbers Aren’t Looking Great

16:9 Projects Podcast: Intersection’s CSO On The Massive LinkNYC Smart City Rollout

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *