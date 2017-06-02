16:9 Projects Podcast: Intersection’s CSO On The Massive LinkNYC Smart City Rollout

This episode we’re speaking with Dave Etherington, who is CSO of Intersection, one of the companies responsible for LinkNYC.

In 2014, New York City set out to overhaul their payphone infrastructure. The result is LinkNYC, which provides anyone in the city with free phone calls to anywhere in the U.S., free wifi, local information and some other things that Dave and I discuss. It’s all supported by advertising, but as you’ll hear, that can be OK.

This is a really big project, with over $200 million invested in new fiber optic cable to support the more than 7,500 LinkNYC kiosks that will be installed over the next eight years. In fact, Dave tells me that this is “the largest deployment of digital displays in the world”.

We talked about this Apex Award-winning installation via Skype.

