Digital Signage Summit Europe Locks Down Plan For Next Month In Munich

The lineup for Digital Signage Summit Europe, early next month in Munich, has been pretty much locked down and the organizers at Invidis are doing a last big push on attendees.

The two day event is at the Internationales Congress Center München on July 5th and 6th.

This year’s theme is Digital Signage at the Crossroads – New Technology, Changing Demand and Market Consolidation, and the speaker tracks will focus on how “traditional” digital signage is increasingly mashing up with all kinds of technologies, including augmented reality.

There are twin conference tracks, one on digital OOH and smart cities and the other on digital signage and retail experiences. The event has about 40 speakers, the great majority of them coming out of Europe and the Middle East.

The featured sessions include:

Sabine Krieg, global head of segment retail for Vitra International, talking about how bricks and mortar stores have to provide added value and a multi-sensory environment that includes the magic ingredient of human interaction;

Mark Grady, Google’s head of Android and Chrome enterprise channel and Fourcast’s business development manager, Valon Rexhapi, on How Toyota Scaled from 1-10,000 Screens with Google Chrome for Signage;

Ansorg’s lighting designer Niklas Reiners, on Fitting Room 4.0 – Elevating the Shopping Experience. How Light and Digital Impacts the Purchasing Process;

The Connected Stadium: What We Have Learned from Deploying IPTV and Digital Signage at 50 Sports Stadia and Arenas, from Tripleplay CEO Steve Rickless;

The Future of Smart Cities Looks Bright, Connected and Very Smart, with Marcel Blume, lead IoT site manager, Bulgaria, for Frenus.

Confirmed speakers include senior representatives from: Vectorform, Connectiv, Visualize, Matrox, APG/SGA, Tripleplay, MultiQ, Zeta Display, MOOD, Link Institut, Trison Worldwide, ResultMC, InfoComm International, Gundlach SEEN Media, Snakeware, Intersport Denmark, DOOH.IT, CHG-Meridian, Meko, Digital Communication and Add Reality.

There is also a trade show area this year, with confirmed exhibitors including ASUS, ATEN, BenQ, Scala, Sharp Business Solutions Deutschland, Philips Professional Display Solutions, Samsung, NEC Display Solutions, LG Electronics Deutschland, Infinitus and InfoComm International.

DSS Europe 2017 is a joint venture between Integrated Systems Events, the producers of the Integrated Systems Europe tradeshow, and invidis consulting, a leading digital signage consultancy. The two share office space in Munich (though ISE runs in Amsterdam).

For more details on the conference programme and exhibitors, click here. I was thinking seriously about going, but have separate plans right around then. Next year …

Conference tickets are 690 EU and there is also a trade show-only access ticket for 29 EU.