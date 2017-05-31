Analyst: Cineplex’s Digital Signage Business Should Hit $60M In 2017

Via Business In Vancouver

The guys who operated for years as EK3 were notoriously low-key and tight-lipped about what who they worked with and how they were doing, but in the wake of being acquired in 2013 by the Canadian cinema chain Cineplex, there’s more information coming available.

“Any time you walk into a McDonald’s restaurant in Canada, or an A&W or Tim Hortons anywhere in the world, the digital menu boards that you’re placing your order [from] are created, designed, installed and maintained by Cineplex Digital Media group,” Pat Marshall, VP Communications, told Business In Vancouver on Tuesday.

Cineplex Digital Media, the business unit that encompasses the old EK3 and the old DDC (acquired in ), has three offices in Ontario and one in the United States (not sure where).

“We believe the investment thesis for Cineplex will continue to evolve as growth investments continue to contribute to revenue and cash flow,” Tim Casey, a business analyst at BMO, told Business In Vancouver. “Digital signage, advertising, Rec Room and gaming will all become important drivers. We expect revenue for the company’s digital signage business Cineplex Digital Media will reach $60 million by the end of 2017.”