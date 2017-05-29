Canada’s PharmaChoice Rolls Out Advice For Life Digital Signage Network In Stores

Canada’s second-largest independent pharmacy banner PharmaChoice is going ahead with plans for a national rollout of an in-store digital signage network, branded as the Advice for Life Network.

The screens are primarily in place to deliver a mix of PharmaChoice-sponsored healthy tips for their customers, and local content specific to each location. There will also be vendor content, both national and local. Screens are located in both the pharmacy area and, in many cases, at the front of the stores.

It’s a national program that is subsidized by head office, and local pharmacies that are members of the cooperative can opt in and share costs.

There are about 200 locations in the field, and Toronto solutions provider Dot2Dot Communication s – the service provider – is no doubt hoping all 700 or so stores in the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia chain opt in. Dot2Dot is a master reseller for Scala and that’s the CMS being used.

Grady Brown, CEO of PharmaChoice West, says Dot2Dot played a critical role in guiding the pharmacy chain’s digital strategy, by connecting them with industry vets through a vendor-partner community. “It’s a win for all involved. It allows us to build deeper relationships within Canadian business community, and not only provides patients with “infotainment” in the waiting area, but also empowers and prompts them to ask their pharmacist about certain conditions or ailments that they may have been hesitating—or sometimes forgetting—to speak about.”