Digital OOH, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: David Mou, Pilot TV

I was introduced to Taiwan’s Pilot TV and the company’s product evangelist David Mou by some of the folks who invited me over to Beijing recently for a speech at InfoComm China. Mou wanted to tell me about his company and thought it would make good podcast material.

I tried to dodge that, because I’m about as excited by digital out of home ad networks in c-stores as I am about traffic jams and Jane Austen movies. Soooo many ad networks like that have failed.

But he’s a persistent guy, and when we met at that Beijing trade show, he rattled off what was going on, and pretty quickly convinced me this was not another no-hoper “built it and the advertisers will come” screen network.

These guys are heavily into analytics and proving to packaged goods and other brands that this is a medium that works, and they already have 8,000 screens running in Taiwan and beyond.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: David Mou, Pilot TV https://t.co/kmjo9kkuzb https://t.co/00bUXK2XgE - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

You may also like

Projects: Hollywood’s Iconic Chinese Theatre Gets Projection-Mapped

Capital Networks Tweaks Management Team As Trainor Eases A Bit More Into Retirement

Projects: This Sliding, Morphing LED-LCD Wall Takes Closer Looks At Human Brain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *