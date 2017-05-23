Capital Networks Tweaks Management Team As Trainor Eases A Bit More Into Retirement

One of the nicest (and funniest) men in digital signage is continuing his slow-motion slide into retirement.

The founder of 26-year-old Toronto-based software firm Capital Networks Limited, Bil Trainor, has elevated several members of his management team into executive positions, while staying on as CEO. Effective today, the senior leadership team will now include Jim Vair as President, Jonathan White as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Morgan Henderson as Vice President, Marketing.

These are all guys who have been with Bil for many, many years – so pretty much nothing will change all that much, other than Trainor perhaps further cutting down the amount of time he spends in the office in Toronto, or a relatively new one out in Nova Scotia. Trainor has a new house across the road from a big lake and off the right green of the first hole of a golf course. It’s about an hour north of Toronto, and he’s been spending most of his time up there for the last couple of years.

Vair joined Capital Networks in the technical department in 1997, before assuming the role of Vice President, Business Development in 2002. He’s been point on sales for all that time, and I’d imagine that will still be pretty much the case. Capital was the exclusive reseller for White’s software company before CNL acquired it and brought the thing in-house.

“Having had the pleasure of learning from and working with Bil for 20 years,” says Vair, “I know the transition within the company will be seamless and that this reorganization will position us for continued success.”