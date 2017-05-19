DPAA Unveils Speaker Plans For 2017 Video Everywhere Summit

It’s hard to wrap my head around an event that’s months off, but the Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) has announced its initial roster of speakers for the annual Video Everywhere Summit in New York, this year running on November 1.

The Summit, at the Roosevelt Hotel, should attract about 800 attendees – brands, agency people, digital out-of-home networks, ad tech, mobile/location companies, data firms and other vendors.

It is billed as the largest one-day event dedicated to the medium. Confirmed to speak, so far:

Nick Dunham, Media Director, Dunkin’ Brands

Kathleen Hall, SVP of Brand, Advertising & Research, Microsoft

Mark Ingall, Managing Director, Global Marketing, Citi

Mike Linton, CMO, Farmers Insurance

Ann Rubin, VP Branded Content, Global Creative, IBM

Patrizio Spagnoletto, Head of Media/Subscriber Growth, Hulu

Agency thought leaders include:

Brian Nienhaus, CEO, We Are Limited

Rob Norman, Global Chief Digital Officer, GroupM

Chad Stoller, EVP Global Innovations, IPG Media Brands

Andrew Swinand, CEO, Leo Burnett

Paul Woolmington, CEO, Canvas Worldwide

Other prominent speakers include:

Cat Greenleaf, host, “Talk Stoop,” NBC Universal

Bobby Jones, co-author, Good is the New Cool: Market Like You Give a Damn

Jim Rutenberg, media columnist, The New York Times

Brian Stelter, host, “Reliable Sources,” CNN

There will be an experiential exhibit hall, The Intel Hall of Innovation – which in less lofty terms is probably a micro trade show out in the halls, as has been done in past years. The event already has a healthy set of sponsors, including Adspace, Ayuda, BroadSign, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Intersection, Michelman & Robinson LLP, PlaceIQ, Reflect Systems, Sito Mobile, Verifone Media, Vistar Media, xAd and Zoom.

Haven’t been for a coupla years (NYC is so freaking expensive to stay in, particularly with the depleted state of the Canadian dollar), but may try this year, as its a target-rich setting for podcast interviews.