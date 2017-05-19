DPAA Unveils Speaker Plans For 2017 Video Everywhere Summit

It’s hard to wrap my head around an event that’s months off, but the Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) has announced its initial roster of speakers for the annual Video Everywhere Summit in New York, this year running on November 1.
The Summit, at the Roosevelt Hotel, should attract about 800 attendees – brands, agency people, digital out-of-home networks, ad tech, mobile/location companies, data firms and other vendors.
It is billed as the largest one-day event dedicated to the medium. Confirmed to speak, so far:
- Nick Dunham, Media Director, Dunkin’ Brands
- Kathleen Hall, SVP of Brand, Advertising & Research, Microsoft
- Mark Ingall, Managing Director, Global Marketing, Citi
- Mike Linton, CMO, Farmers Insurance
- Ann Rubin, VP Branded Content, Global Creative, IBM
- Patrizio Spagnoletto, Head of Media/Subscriber Growth, Hulu
Agency thought leaders include:
- Brian Nienhaus, CEO, We Are Limited
- Rob Norman, Global Chief Digital Officer, GroupM
- Chad Stoller, EVP Global Innovations, IPG Media Brands
- Andrew Swinand, CEO, Leo Burnett
- Paul Woolmington, CEO, Canvas Worldwide
Other prominent speakers include:
- Cat Greenleaf, host, “Talk Stoop,” NBC Universal
- Bobby Jones, co-author, Good is the New Cool: Market Like You Give a Damn
- Jim Rutenberg, media columnist, The New York Times
- Brian Stelter, host, “Reliable Sources,” CNN
There will be an experiential exhibit hall, The Intel Hall of Innovation – which in less lofty terms is probably a micro trade show out in the halls, as has been done in past years. The event already has a healthy set of sponsors, including Adspace, Ayuda, BroadSign, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Intersection, Michelman & Robinson LLP, PlaceIQ, Reflect Systems, Sito Mobile, Verifone Media, Vistar Media, xAd and Zoom.
Haven’t been for a coupla years (NYC is so freaking expensive to stay in, particularly with the depleted state of the Canadian dollar), but may try this year, as its a target-rich setting for podcast interviews.