BUSINESS, CMS no comments

UK AV Distributor Sahara Presentations Group Acquires Digital Signage CMS Firm Sedao

UK-based AV distributor Sahara Presentations Group has acquired Sedao, the UK digital signage software platform and services company it had been selling.

‘This is a great acquisition for the Sahara Presentations Group,” says Shaun Marklew, Sales and Marketing Director of Sahara. “Since their launch in 2004, Sedao has been at the forefront of digital signage innovation and has seen rapid growth over the last decade. As exclusive distributor of Sedao, we plan to build on the existing product range and develop the cloud based signage services.”

Located in Devon, Sedao has done work with Transport for London, EDF Energy, NHS, Honda, National Museum of Wales, Rolls Royce and Punch Taverns.

Says a press release:

As part of the acquisition, Sedao’s founder, David Oades will join the Sahara Group as Head of Product development. Oades says: “We have a strong history with Sahara Presentations Group PLC over the past ten years, and this partnership of Digital Signage knowledge and product development combined with Sahara’s expertise in manufacturing and distribution makes for natural progression of the brand.”

Sahara is in Kent, and the umbrella company now has Sedao, Sahara AV Distribution and Clevertouch Interactive Technologies.

No deal terms were provided.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Train station's giant screens showed web smut at peak hour https://t.co/gwuuEowcpb - 21 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

After Years Of Red Ink, CRI Now Operating In Black

Signagelive Debuts Meeting Room Sign Widget Solution

If You Run A Digital Signage Network, Did A Cyber Attack Friday Make You WannaCry?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *