UK AV Distributor Sahara Presentations Group Acquires Digital Signage CMS Firm Sedao

UK-based AV distributor Sahara Presentations Group has acquired Sedao, the UK digital signage software platform and services company it had been selling.

‘This is a great acquisition for the Sahara Presentations Group,” says Shaun Marklew, Sales and Marketing Director of Sahara. “Since their launch in 2004, Sedao has been at the forefront of digital signage innovation and has seen rapid growth over the last decade. As exclusive distributor of Sedao, we plan to build on the existing product range and develop the cloud based signage services.”

Located in Devon, Sedao has done work with Transport for London, EDF Energy, NHS, Honda, National Museum of Wales, Rolls Royce and Punch Taverns.

Says a press release:

As part of the acquisition, Sedao’s founder, David Oades will join the Sahara Group as Head of Product development. Oades says: “We have a strong history with Sahara Presentations Group PLC over the past ten years, and this partnership of Digital Signage knowledge and product development combined with Sahara’s expertise in manufacturing and distribution makes for natural progression of the brand.”

Sahara is in Kent, and the umbrella company now has Sedao, Sahara AV Distribution and Clevertouch Interactive Technologies.

No deal terms were provided.