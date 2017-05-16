PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Guerrilla Projection-Mapping In DC Takes Visual Swipe At Trump

Artist and activist filmmaker Robin Bell rolled up and parked a van across the street from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, did a quick set-up, and started projection-mapping a set of provocative messages on the hotel entrance header aimed squarely at the guy whose name is on the front.

Bell told CNN he was hoping to call attention to accusations that President Donald Trump is allowing foreign leaders to pay for access by staying at a Trump property just a few blocks from the White House. “It’s a pretty clear cut example of impropriety,” Bell said in a phone interview. “This is not like politics as usual. The rules and the lines are being pushed so far and this seemed to be so clear to me.”

Bell, CNN reports, also projected the text of the emoluments clause, which prohibits US officials from accepting foreign gifts, onto the hotel’s facade, alongside images of the Turkish and Russian flags.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
RT @allanbrocka: Tr🚽mp pulled a Melania... only this time Legally Blonde was the victim of the plagiarism... 😂 😂 😂 https://t.co/QcplCl3mQK - 4 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

How About A Cord-Free Digital Sign That Will Run A Year Between Charges?

After Years Of Red Ink, CRI Now Operating In Black

Signagelive Debuts Meeting Room Sign Widget Solution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *