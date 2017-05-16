Guerrilla Projection-Mapping In DC Takes Visual Swipe At Trump

Artist and activist filmmaker Robin Bell rolled up and parked a van across the street from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, did a quick set-up, and started projection-mapping a set of provocative messages on the hotel entrance header aimed squarely at the guy whose name is on the front.

Bell told CNN he was hoping to call attention to accusations that President Donald Trump is allowing foreign leaders to pay for access by staying at a Trump property just a few blocks from the White House. “It’s a pretty clear cut example of impropriety,” Bell said in a phone interview. “This is not like politics as usual. The rules and the lines are being pushed so far and this seemed to be so clear to me.”