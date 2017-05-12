Projects: Big Data Visualizations Tie Pro Golf Tournament To Charity Effort

The data visualization company Framestore Labs is running a real-time data viz set for investment banker Morgan Stanley this week, built around the big Players Championship golf tournament it is sponsoring (on now, through Sunday).

Morgan Stanley has an Eagles for Impact Challenge going that will see it donate $5,000 for every eagle made at the event, up to $250,000, as part of a grant to renovate, maintain and operate the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, FL (the event is in that city).

Eagles made throughout the tournament, says a press release, are tallied in a real-time data-driven content stream created by Framestore Labs. The content will be displayed alongside live broadcast of the tournament at both Morgan Stanley’s global headquarters at 1585 Broadway in New York City, and on a 25ft LED screen situated on the course at TPC Sawgrass, home of THE PLAYERS.

Framestore Labs’ team of developers and designers worked to build an application that would pull select information from the PGA Tour’s live data feed. The resulting visualizations show the tournament player rankings, new eagles scored, running eagle count and the subsequent donation tally, all in the clean, contemporary designs typical of the Morgan Stanley brand. Spectators are encouraged to follow the campaign’s progress online using #EagleUp.

Framestore Labs first collaborated with Morgan Stanley in 2015, in a major update of the financial provider’s iconic amber ‘ticker tape’ display at 1585 Broadway. Having developed and maintained the content system since, the Framestore Labs team was uniquely placed to add a sporting twist to proceedings for THE PLAYERS Championship; harnessing live data to inspire golf fans and Times Square pedestrians alike to support local communities and causes.