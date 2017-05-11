Wovenmedia Launches New Video Library Discovery Platform

San Francisco-based Wovenmedia has launched a new content discovery platform that sorts and segments the 1,000s of HD and 4K video clips its resells from various TV networks, studios, pro sports leagues and other providers.

Dubbed WovenContent, the platform provides subscribers with discovery, sorting, viewing and download options for getting access to rights-cleared clips they want to use on their digital signage networks. It also has an API which allows content management system providers to build access into their own software platform.

“Our team has spent the last 18 months gathering input from our customers in retail, healthcare, auto service, and other market segments, and has leveraged the latest technology platforms to create WovenContent,” says Susie Opare-Abetia, CEO of Wovenmedia. “This new solution has an elegant design with a rich set of features so our subscribers can quickly and easily integrate our licensed content into their programs, giving their audiences an engaging viewing experience.”

Wovenmedia says it has agreements with more than 135 premier content providers including major broadcast corporations like NBC, movie studios, sports leagues and content syndicators. Customer networks, it says, reach nearly 120 million viewers on over 120,000 place-based screens in 6,000+ locations in all 50 U.S. States, across Canada, and on a variety of web and mobile networks.