CREATIVE, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Projects: Giant Manila Casino Tests Projection-Mapped Gallery

These are preview shots posted on Linkedin by Christie Digital’s Ken Wheatley from the new Okada casino going up on the waterfront in Manila.

A glass walkway is using projection mapping once dusk hits to illuminate the window panels on the arched corridor. There is a main show that runs every 30 minutes and other content, developed by Montreal’s Arsenal Media (aka Christie 360), that runs between the signature pieces.

The program at the casino is just in soft-launch phase.

I think we’ll see more and more indoor projection mapping like this – even in challenging environments like atriums – as projectors get more powerful and software makes the mapping, alignment and execution relatively easy to pull off. You’re already seeing mapping on sports courts and ice rinks becoming commonplace.

Would love to see this in person (I saw the casino a couple of years ago when it was just a poured concrete shell at that point), but it’s a bit of a drive.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Could a #digitalsignage network be managed just using Gmail? Read how one company is doing just that.… https://t.co/oIbPlYuEiR - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

What If Managing Digital Signage Content Boiled Down To Sending An Email?

Parisien Joins Quividi As Chief Strategy Officer

Cenique Merges Under InReality Brand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *