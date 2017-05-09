Projects: Giant Manila Casino Tests Projection-Mapped Gallery

These are preview shots posted on Linkedin by Christie Digital’s Ken Wheatley from the new Okada casino going up on the waterfront in Manila.

A glass walkway is using projection mapping once dusk hits to illuminate the window panels on the arched corridor. There is a main show that runs every 30 minutes and other content, developed by Montreal’s Arsenal Media (aka Christie 360), that runs between the signature pieces.

The program at the casino is just in soft-launch phase.

I think we’ll see more and more indoor projection mapping like this – even in challenging environments like atriums – as projectors get more powerful and software makes the mapping, alignment and execution relatively easy to pull off. You’re already seeing mapping on sports courts and ice rinks becoming commonplace.

Would love to see this in person (I saw the casino a couple of years ago when it was just a poured concrete shell at that point), but it’s a bit of a drive.