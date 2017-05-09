Parisien Joins Quividi As Chief Strategy Officer

The French video analytics company Quividi has signed on well-known DOOH technology veteran Daniel Parisien as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Parisien will oversee Quividi’s strategy and business development globally and be the chief evangelist for the organization, reporting directly to CEO Ke-Quang Nguyen-Phuc.

I don’t normally write about new hires because page view counts clearly indicate few readers care, but this is a significant one because Dan is really well known and respected from his years spent as the main product evangelist and strategy guy for BroadSign, from its formative years and all the way through the very rough, work-for-free patch that included Chapter 11 filings.

He left the company a couple of years ago, and has been banging around on a few projects – including his own company, Wherevery. Quividi is in Paris while Dan is based in Montreal. I don’t know if this gig changes that, but doubt it, as a lot of the business to chase is in the U.S.

“Out-of-home and digital place-based are maturing into end-to-end digital advertising media and Quividi stands uniquely positioned to be the de-facto audience authority with its privacy-protecting attention analytics platform,” says Parisien, in a new release. “With its real-time API, which provides a local creative-contextual engine, and its graphical scenario editor, which agencies can use to transform DOOH ads into DOOH experiences, Quividi is fast becoming an easy decision for OOH owners and agencies looking to invest in a future-safe data strategy”.

“Daniel joins the company’s executive team at a time of rapid growth for Quividi,” adds Ke-Quang Nguyen-Phuc, Quividi CEO. “His expertise at the intersection of DOOH, data and creativity will help us accelerate on a number of immediate strategic initiatives, including the development of our suites of programmatic services, our integration with leading DSP and SSP platforms as well as our expansion in key markets such as Middle East, Asia and Latin America”.

The new gig appears to come with a couple of nice business trips. Quividi and Daniel Parisien will be at FEPE in Stockholm (7-9 June 2017) and Cannes Lions (17-24 June 2017) – both to showcase the company’s suite of analytics, programmatic and creative services.

Those may actually top Orlando in mid-June for InfoComm – 95F and 95% humidity. Can’t wait.