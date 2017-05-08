BUSINESS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Cenique Merges Under InReality Brand

Hong Kong-based Cenique Infotainment Group has formally merged with ADVIA Partners, a strategic consulting firm and InReality, an Atlanta-based agency, in a company that now rolls up under the brand InReality.

I know Cenique as a Charlotte, NC company that has a variety of digital signage software applications, as well as Android signage players, but the company is/was actually founded in Hong Kong in 2012.

The U.S. subsidiary launched a year later in 2013, and their guys have been active since in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

InReality now has its HQ in Cincinnati, OH and describes its offer as software and services to reinvent consumer interaction, in real-time, in-venue – from retail and QSR to healthcare, hospitality and sports & entertainment.

There’s a post up on Linkedin about the merger today, but I think this actually went down several weeks ago. The guys I know from Cenique – Ron Levac and Shylesh Karuvath – are now InReality SVPs.

