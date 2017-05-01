InfoComm’s Digital Signage Track Takes Long Looks At The Big Digital Canvas

InfoComm 2017 is coming up fast, with the big pro AV-systems integrator show set for mid-June in Orlando. The show has a pretty substantial digital signage education component this year, built primarily around the idea of the big digital canvas.

There are eight major session spread over four days that go deep on how near-seamless video walls, ultra fine-pitch indoor LED displays and advances in projection mapping technology are all making it possible to turn substantial private and public spaces into big digital canvases.

The 90-minute education sessions focus on the ideas and executions of some of the more ambitious and iconic digital signage projects completed recently in the United States and globally.

For disclosure, I am helping InfoComm put this together via the German consulting and conference/events firm invidis, which has done numerous digital signage education events with InfoComm and related groups like ISE.

The focus of the sessions progress by day, starting opening day with The Idea, then Creative, Technologies and finally Execution, which looks at the thinking and technologies used to realize big digital canvases in challenging environments. The extended length of these sessions allows presenters to actually spend some time getting into the weeds about the thinking and execution of some pretty impressive projects. The last third of the sessions will be moderated by either myself or Florian Rotberg of invidis, with our own questions and those coming from the audience.

Among the featured projects over those four days:

Dubai City Walk;

the Salesforce headquarters lobbies in San Francisco;

AT&T’s flagship store in San Francisco, also in San Francisco;

eBay’s Silicon Valley headquarters;

the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Presenters are coming in from companies like ESI Design, MaxMedia, Float4, SNA, RP Visuals, Leyard, Christie, Hosuton Dynamic Displays and Sensory Interactive.

Along with big LED and LCD video walls, one of the sessions will look at the very rapidly emerging medium of indoor projection mapping, for surfaces like ice rinks and basketball courts.

Sponsored by MVIX, the conference sessions are part of a broad set of education sessions and presentations set for InfoComm 2017. Digital signage is also one of the featured topics of 20-minute on-floor dialogues on a new, featured Center Stage.

This is the full Digital Signage track, including the Big Canvas sessions, but also all the other ones that touch on signage.

There’s also a new conference, within InfoComm, on digital storytelling, called Tide.