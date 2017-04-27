Displays, LED, PROJECTS no comments

Projects: JFK’s T4 Now Greets Arrivals With Big, Sweeping LED Display

This is a new two-sided 30-foot by 10-foot direct view LED display at the arrivals hall at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4, which is mostly known as a Delta terminal.

It’s a  curved NanoLumens Nixel LED that displays ads, interspersed with flight information, time, news and weather. T4 has a throughput of about6 million arriving international passengers a year, so the board gets a lot of eyeballs.

It runs off NanoLumens’ revolutionary AWARE platform, which is display and device management, content applications and an embedded player.

I like the curve.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
