Projects: JFK’s T4 Now Greets Arrivals With Big, Sweeping LED Display

This is a new two-sided 30-foot by 10-foot direct view LED display at the arrivals hall at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4, which is mostly known as a Delta terminal.

It’s a curved NanoLumens Nixel LED that displays ads, interspersed with flight information, time, news and weather. T4 has a throughput of about6 million arriving international passengers a year, so the board gets a lot of eyeballs.

It runs off NanoLumens’ revolutionary AWARE platform, which is display and device management, content applications and an embedded player.

I like the curve.