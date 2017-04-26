Content, CREATIVE, IoT, LED, PROJECTS no comments

Projects: New Chicago Office Tower Switches On Amazing Staggered Column LED Wall

A new commercial tower in Chicago called 150 North Riverside has lit up what looks to be a pretty amazing video wall/experiential digital art sculpture in its lobby, using a staggered series of direct view LED columns.

Called 150 Media Stream, the 3,000 sq ft wall is there as a digital art both for tenants and visitors, and uses commissioned works by both established and budding artists from across the globe.

The project was put together by the Chicago creative agency Leviathan, which has designed, reports the lighting design website Illumi, an intelligent content library that will continually transform over time and empower 150 Media Stream’s curators with maximum visual flexibility. Using generative algorithms to heighten originality and relevance, the system is programmed to address seasonal, monthly, weekly, daily and even real-time considerations.

It looks amazing, and I particularly like the use of generative, data-driven content, as opposed to a canned, pre-planned scheduled of media pieces. This will win awards.

Hat Tip to Charles Fraresso, who’s looking around for his next gig BTW, for pointing me at this …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

