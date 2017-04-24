Projects: Toronto VW Dealer Welcomes Customers With Massive 2 by 8 Video Wall

Humberview Volkswagen in Toronto did a big reno recently that was finished off by a massive 2 by 8 video wall on the showroom bulkhead wall.

The 27-foot by four-foot video wall has 16 ultra-narrow-bezel 46-inch LCDs that can run a single large image or up to four media pieces side by side, using a digital video matrix that includes five distinct video sources.

“What’s truly amazing about this A/V installation is that it’s so simple to use,” says David Weatherhead, President and CEO of Advanced, the systems integrator that put the project together. “With a modest addition to the system, we were able to organize control of all 13 separate displays that is easy enough for anyone to operate and adjust. That includes the audio played through the two speakers on either side of the video wall, the feeds for all four 2×2 sections of the video wall, and the feeds for the other HD displays located throughout the dealership.”

The dealership now also has nine individual HD displays throughout the building that each have a dedicated video feed delivered through the matrix switcher, says Advanced in a case study. That gives managers flexibility to decide what images or video they want on each screen throughout the day. The set-up includes four screens in the service department drive-thru area, with the other five sprinkled around the dealership.