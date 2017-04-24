DSF Plans Meet And Greet Mixer For Atlanta Wednesday Night

The Digital Signage Federation has another of its regular Meet and Greet sessions set for this Wednesday in Atlanta.

The event is being run at the offices of MaxMedia, starting at 6:30 PM, with a presentation starting at 7:00 PM with Sheldon Silverman, CEO of SmartBomb Media Group. A member of the DSF Board of Directors and Global DOOH Council, Silverman will talk about the State of the Digital OOH Industry and Past Lessons.

There will be drinks and “heavy” appetizers. The MaxMedia offices are NOT in downtown Atlanta, and more up toward the Buckhead area. There is a fee to get in and the event is sponsored by Chief and supported by Peerless-AV.

