Digital OOH, Events no comments

DSF Plans Meet And Greet Mixer For Atlanta Wednesday Night

The Digital Signage Federation has another of its regular Meet and Greet sessions set for this Wednesday in Atlanta.

The event is being run at the offices of MaxMedia, starting at 6:30 PM, with a presentation starting at 7:00 PM with Sheldon Silverman, CEO of SmartBomb Media Group. A member of the DSF Board of Directors and Global DOOH Council, Silverman will talk about the State of the Digital OOH Industry and Past Lessons.

There will be drinks and “heavy” appetizers. The MaxMedia offices are NOT in downtown Atlanta, and more up toward the Buckhead area. There is a fee to get in and the event is sponsored by Chief and supported by Peerless-AV.
photo credit: Krazy Diamnd Atlanta skyline Jackson St Bridge via photopin (license)

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Direct-view LED walls are no longer untouchables. https://t.co/rNAGM1xxXR https://t.co/qCTvh5hnwU - 4 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

SignExpo Impressions: Print Crowd Is Starting To “Get” Digital Signage

NYC Startup Roadify Makes Subscription Mass Transit Data Available For Digital Signage Networks

Gas Station TV Picks Up Verifone’s Fuel Pump Screens In Joint Venture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *