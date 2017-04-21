LED, PODCAST, PROJECTS no comments

16:9 Projects Podcast: 10net On The Lush Dream Lounge

Michael Tutton, the host of Sixteen Nine Projects, was at Digital Signage Expo in March and had the opportunity to speak with a number of Apex Award nominees. In this episode, he features Dan Hagen, CEO of 10net, based in Vancouver and Seattle. 10net won a Bronze Medal for their work for with cosmetic company Lush, during the Vancouver Ted Talks in 2016.

“The Dream Lounge” was a temporary installation to expose Ted Talk attendees to the Lush brand and provide a sanctuary away from the hectic pace of the show.

The highlight of the project was a hanging canopy of living greenery and moss, within which was a suspended six-oot square transparent LED screen playing ambient “Bath Art’ content, which was also mirrored on a vertical LED video wall.

 

The project required a custom-built structure that allowed rapid deployment by two people, as well as a few other nice little touches.

Dan and Michael sat down to chat during DSE.

