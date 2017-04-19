What Indoor LEDs Now Look Like From Behind

The connector cables and fiddly bits seem to be going or gone from the latest generations of indoor LED displays. This is the back of an AOTO display that was in the company’s booth at InfoComm China.

I watched a couple of guys tear down a big LED wall used for a press conference in a side room at the show, and the things were coming off at a clip of about 10 seconds per tile. There looked to be one fastener that had to be loosened, and off the tile popped.

Some products, I thing, set in place just using magnets.

It wasn’t long ago when the things had all kinds of cables and connectors in the back.