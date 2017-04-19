Displays, LED no comments

What Indoor LEDs Now Look Like From Behind

The connector cables and fiddly bits seem to be going or gone from the latest generations of indoor LED displays. This is the back of an AOTO display that was in the company’s booth at InfoComm China.

I watched a couple of guys tear down a big LED wall used for a press conference in a side room at the show, and the things were coming off at a clip of about 10 seconds per tile. There looked to be one fastener that had to be loosened, and off the tile popped.

Some products, I thing, set in place just using magnets.

It wasn’t long ago when the things had all kinds of cables and connectors in the back.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
this is true https://t.co/HfVJHwLNMv - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Peerless-AV Adds New Set Of Customizable Indoor Kiosks

Impressions From InfoComm China 2017

InfoComm China: An LCD Video Wall With Kinda Sorta No Visible Seams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *