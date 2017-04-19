CMS, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY one comment

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Martin Romanowski, Smartsign

Martin Romanowski is the CEO of the Swedish CMS software firm Smartsign, which has been providing a digital signage solution all the way back into the late 1990s. His company is best known in Europe, and it has offices in eight countries and users in more than 30.

Romanowski and I chatted at ISE in Amsterdam, where his crew had a large booth. One of his big messages was about Smartsign’s ease of use. He agreed easy is an over-used pitch in this business, but when his guys talk about it, he says they really mean it.

Romanowski gets into how the company is seeing great year on year growth, and why the heck there are so many digital signage software companies based in Sweden and Norway.

1 Comment

  • Damon Crowhurst says:
    April 19, 2017 at 3:19 PM

    Hi Dave,

    In Europe the Smartsign team are gaining some good traction.
    They were very early into the adoption of SOC and have benefited as a result. Indeed, today they are one of the top 3 SOC Partners for us at Samsung Europe, and probably top 5 worldwide.
    Its good to see them getting some visibility stateside through you!!

    Regards
    Damon Crowhurst
    European Display Director
    Samsung Electronics

    Reply

