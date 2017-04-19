Peerless-AV Adds New Set Of Customizable Indoor Kiosks

I tend to think of Peerless-AV as one of the big guys when it comes to display mounting solutions that come off walls and bolt to ceilings, but the Chicago-based company also has a pretty broad set of enclosure systems that serve as freestanding kiosks.

If you’ve been to a trade show lately, you’ll know there are many options – from the big display guys down to Shenzhen companies you’ve never heard of – for kiosks that come finished with the displays already mounted inside. So you get whatever they’re using, which can be great, or dodgy.

The hook with the kind of kind of system Peerless-AV is marketing is that operators or integrators can go with the panels they want – based on specs, price or relationships – and tweak it with add-ons.

The company announced Tuesday a new indoor Portrait Kiosk that starts with a cavity for a 40-inch LCD and sizes go up to 55-inch. They’re aimed at use-cases like wayfinding, entertainment and digital merchandising. The big features, says a press release, are:

Flat base (free standing or bolted to the ground) for easy access to electric and data cables;

Two whisper-quiet thermostat-controlled exhaust fans for maintaining an optimal internal temperature;

Lift off, bi-level rear doors for direct access to parts requiring maintenance;

Internal tray for organization of media players and cables;

Cam lock for theft protection.

“We are always looking for ways to develop modern, refined designs that incorporate the latest interactive technologies,” says Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales for North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. “With our new Portrait Kiosk, we have developed an option that is versatile for any indoor application, as well as fully customizable. With our wide ranging network of industry partners, we provide our customers with the ability to create a solution that best meets their needs, all in one location.”

The custom options include things like stereo speakers and amplifiers, hi-def web cameras, bar code scanners, credit card readers, Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity with an external antenna, proximity sensors, and thermal receipt printers. They can also be colors other than black and stainless, for a price.

The units will be on show at InfoComm in Orlando in a few weeks.