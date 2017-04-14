DSE no comments

DSE 2017 Sees 20% Spike In Overall Attendance From Recent Years

Digital Signage Expo saw a nice bump in foot traffic at this year’s edition of the annual trades show – with more than 4,900 attendees. That was up from about 4,100 in 2016 – a number that had kinda flatlined in recent years.

The show stresses in its press release the number of end-users was roughly 2,100 – an all-time high and the number exhibitors truly care about. People who put money into the stands aren’t happy if the floor is packed with vendors and consultants.

The exhibitor count also saw a big bump to 255, which means a couple dozen signed on in the last week or so. The exhibit hall footprint was also a record, with 86,090 net square feet

The show says a pile of potential whale accounts walked the floor. Those, says the press release, included Amazon, Anheuser-Busch, Capital One, Chevron, Facebook, Honda, JPMorganChase, Kimberly Clark, McDonald’s, Nike, Porsche, Quick Trip, Syracuse University, The Walt Disney Company and The U.S. Air Force Academy.

Oddly, that’s the EXACT list referenced in 2016. I know I did see Capital One, and spoke with numerous end-users, including Domino’s and some other universities and performing arts centers.

“We worked extremely hard to bring notable brands to the show floor by increasing our promotion investments and social media outreach. Those investments paid off for our exhibitors, big-time,” says Andrea Varrone, DSE’s Show Director.

Next year’s event is March 27-30, 2018, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 28 and 29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

