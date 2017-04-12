Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Ke-Quang Nguyen-Phuc, Quividi

A lot of companies have come in and out of video analytics for digital signage, but the one constant has been Quividi – a French company with an anonymous pattern detection product a lot of people will tell you is the gold standard for this tech.

I sat with CEO Ke-Quang Nguyen-Phuc during a break at ISE a few weeks ago, and got the rundown on the company and what’s going on with this technology, now and in the future. We talk about the distinction between face recognition and face detection, and what the technology can do for network operators and brands.

We also get into the insights delivered by audience analytics, including how long people really look at screens, and what screens generate the least attention. It’s a little technical here and there, but you’ll learn stuff.

