IoT, PODCAST, Research, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Ke-Quang Nguyen-Phuc, Quividi

A lot of companies have come in and out of video analytics for digital signage, but the one constant has been Quividi – a French company with an anonymous pattern detection product a lot of people will tell you is the gold standard for this tech.

I sat with CEO Ke-Quang Nguyen-Phuc during a break at ISE a few weeks ago, and got the rundown on the company and what’s going on with this technology, now and in the future. We talk about the distinction between face recognition and face detection, and what the technology can do for network operators and brands.

We also get into the insights delivered by audience analytics, including how long people really look at screens, and what screens generate the least attention. It’s a little technical here and there, but you’ll learn stuff.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Ke-Quang Nguyen-Phuc, CEO of the analytics firm @Quividi https://t.co/1LiY9E0BZa https://t.co/3WVZUuNLWz - 3 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Taking Advertising In-House? Think Long And Hard First!

Projects: National Sept. 11 Museum Upgrades Digital Signage With BrightSign’s 4K Tech

Quiet Posting Week Ahead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *