Projects: National Sept. 11 Museum Upgrades Digital Signage With BrightSign’s 4K Tech

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum in lower Manhattan recently overhauled its digital signage infrastructure, adding in a stack of BrightSign players.

The little purple boxes now power about a third of the museum’s digital signage set-up, feeding informational and interactive content to roughy 30 displays located throughout all seven floors of the subterranean museum.

Hal Scharfman, CTO of the project’s systems integrator Smart Digital Solutions, says reliability and price steered them to BrightSign’s 4K boxes. “At this price point, we were able to achieve everything we wanted to do technically, but at a fraction of the cost of a comparable PC-based solution.”

The museum has screens at several key entry points and high-traffic areas. The set-ups include single screens, video walls and interactive touchscreens.

Content is produced primarily in-house, and managed remotely using BrightSign’s own software. The next phase of the job, says a case study, will add streaming video projected in 60 of the museum’s exhibits.