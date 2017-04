I have some posts already scheduled to run, but this will likely be a quiet week for posting. I’m on the other side the planet for InfoComm China – a speaking gig – and not totally sure how much time I will have, or how easy or hard it will be, to post content.

I gather Gmail and Twitter are blocked in China, so we’ll see about managing WordPress sites. Will be firing up my VPN account and that may do the business. Or not.

Back to normal the following week.