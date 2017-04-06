16:9 Projects Podcast: 2 Queen East, Toronto

If you like ambient content that is generated by data, then the lobby of 2 Queen St. East in Toronto is your kind of place.

The original 1910 bank branch facade is backed with the conveniences of a modern office and unique lobby content that builds on the notion of past and present.

Forge Media created the digital art installation entitled “Passage of Light” which combines constantly-shifting generative art, and the requisite tenant branding and event information, all displayed on two 12-foot-tall columns. Created using Unity, the 3D gaming engine, the content is never the same twice because it isn’t video, it’s actually being created live.

One really subtle aspect is a colour-matching element outside the building that connects those passing with what’s happening inside.

I spoke with Laurence Roberts, partner of Forge Media, about how the project came together and how they turned wind speed at the airport into content downtown.

