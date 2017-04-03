CMS, CREATIVE, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Watch A Digital Menuboard That Changes Languages On Demand

This digital menuboard demo from the Seoul solutions company Soundgraph caught my eye at DSE last week for a couple of reasons.

First, I liked the creative design.

Second, the company was showing a clever demo of on-demand switching of languages for the menu items. There were four buttons on the counter, each with a national flag. Tapping one changed the sub-header language for each menu item. The buttons were wirelessly connected to the media play-out system.

I didn’t think the set-up was all that intuitive, as I though the things were beacons or something else, but there would be ways to make that more clear at a counter.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
