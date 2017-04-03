Watch A Digital Menuboard That Changes Languages On Demand

This digital menuboard demo from the Seoul solutions company Soundgraph caught my eye at DSE last week for a couple of reasons.

First, I liked the creative design.

Second, the company was showing a clever demo of on-demand switching of languages for the menu items. There were four buttons on the counter, each with a national flag. Tapping one changed the sub-header language for each menu item. The buttons were wirelessly connected to the media play-out system.

I didn’t think the set-up was all that intuitive, as I though the things were beacons or something else, but there would be ways to make that more clear at a counter.