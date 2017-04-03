Here Are The DSE 2017 APEX Award Winners

Here are the winners of the APEX Awards for digital signage content and projects, announced last week at DSE.

Razorfish and Dreambox Visual Communications took home the top honors of the night, winning the APEX Installation of the Year and APEX Content of the Year awards, respectively. The two overall winners were selected from the nine Gold award winners.

There were 27 winners in nine categories, from a field of 138 entrants (which I think is pathetic, given how many projects go up each year). Anyway …

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation (13 entries)

Gold – Christie for Star Wars: The Force Awakens Red Carpet World Premiere

Silver – Bluecadet for Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

Bronze – Second Story, part of SapientRazorfish for SFMOMA/Photography Interpretive Gallery

Business & Government Services (17 entries)

Gold – Salesforce for Salesforce West Lobby Pixelscape

Silver – Dimensional Innovations for Hy-Vee Headquarters

Bronze – Forge Media + Design for 2 Queen Entry Experience

Education & Healthcare (15 entries)

Gold – GestureTek Health for St. Joseph’s Health Centre Just for Kids Clinic

Silver – Sensory Interactive for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Bronze – Second Story, part of SapientRazorfish for Libbie Mill Library/Libbie MIll Library Media Installation

Event Venues & Hospitality (17 entries)

Gold – Dimensional Innovations for U.S. Bank Stadium/Vikings Voyage

Silver – Movilok for Logis La Fonda Barranco

Bronze – 10net Managed Solutions Ltd for Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Food & Beverage (7 entries) — QSR is probably the busiest vertical in this industry, and there were & entries???

Gold – HEROFi INC for Buffalo Wild Wings TV (B-DUBS TV)

Silver – Converse Marketing for Caterpillar – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Bronze – SiliconCore for Sportsbar 1904 at the FIFA World Football Museum

Immersive Environments (12 entries)

Gold – ESI Design for Terrell Place, Washington, D.C.

Silver – SapientRazorfish for Allied Reit/Mimur’s Well

Bronze – Dreambox Visual Communication, Inc. for TAPI Pipeline Groundbreaking Ceremony

Public Spaces (21 entries)

Gold – Dreambox Visual Communication, Inc. for Conquest of ?stanbul, 563rd Anniversary

Silver – Intersection for LinkNYC

Bronze – Float4 for City Walk, Dubai

Retail (24 entries)

Gold – SapientRazorfish, formerly Razorfish for T-Mobile Times Square Store

Silver – Shikatani Lacroix Design for China Zheshang Bank

Bronze — The Sandbox Agency for LG’s “Best Buy TV Experience Wall”

Transportation (12 entries)

Gold – Metropolitan Transportation Authority Arts & Design for The Blowing Bowler

Silver – NanoLumens for Miami International Airport

Bronze – Gridcast Media Inc. for Toronto Pearson International Airport Terminal 1