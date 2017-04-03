DSF Establishes Global Digital Out-of-Home Council

The Digital Signage Federation has launched a Global Digital Out-of-Home Council designed to specifically to support the needs of companies involved in what it calls “the intersection between out-of-home advertising and the digital signage industry.”

The council is not really a a competitor to the Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) – with the DSF instead offering what’s probably a better resource for suppliers and network operators who aren’t a great fit for the NYC-based DPAA.

Says a press release:

The primary objective of the DSF Global Digital Out-of-Home Council is to provide a resource for DSF members to build their capacity to support out-of-home advertising companies, agencies, and brands. Much of this capacity will be developed through conformity of analytics, ad buying, and technology deployment. In 2017, it is expected that the diverse 15-person leadership will develop a plan, which may include, but will not be limited to:

Identifying gaps in the commercial relations between out of home advertisers and digital signage networks and plan for ways to bridge these gaps using the platform of the DSF;

Adoption of existing industry standards and practices, all of which will be communicated to DSF members;

Creating professional development resources for the digital signage industry to provide a broad understanding of ad buying practices;

Working with related industry associations to collaborate on aligning the goals of signage technology and out of home advertisers;

Creating an environment where qualified digital signage suppliers and networks can support the business interests of advertisers.

“With our growing network in Europe and elsewhere, the DSF and our affiliates believe this is the right time to support the needs of companies involved in the intersection between out-of-home advertising and the digital signage industry,” says DSF chairman Rich Ventura. “With the backing of the DSF, DSF Europe, and our partners we have the capacity to address the agenda of the newly appointed leadership of the DSF Global Digital Out-of-Home Council.”

The newly appointed council leadership continues to develop. European appointments will be made by London Digital Signage Week, May 8-12, 2017.

Representatives currently appointed to the council include:

David Krupp, CEO | Kinetic North America

Kym Frank, President & CEO | Geopath

Matthew Hurwitz, Manager, International Creative Advertising | Sony Pictures

Susan Danaher, Head of Advertising Sales & Marketing | TouchTunes Interactive Networks

Michael Provenzano, Founder & CEO | Vistar Media

Michael Cooper, Global CEO & President | Rapport Worldwide

Sheldon Silverman, CEO and Founder | SmartBomb Media Group

Jeffrey Martin, President & CEO | Right Media Solutions

The interesting name in there is Danaher, who in a past life ran the DPAA. I don’t move all that much in digital OOH circles, but can imagine an organization that operates in NYC, circulates among the media planning business and talks that language would be pretty foreign to a lot of tech suppliers.

The announcement was made last week at DSE in Las Vegas.