CREATIVE, Displays, TECHNOLOGY no comments

How Not To Use A 3 By 3 Video Wall

While still in Las Vegas last week, I had a morning meeting over in the deranged labyrinth also known as Caesar’s Palace, and found myself sitting in the central food court, looking at the video wall.

It’s a little older, and could be very functional if the content respected and used the limitations of nice screens separated by inches of air space from each other. You could do this:

Or you could do this (below), which is nuts and looks awful. I expect this, kinda sorta, from a casino in central Minnesota. Not in Caesar’s Palace. Do the content people even look at stuff after they push it out?

This wasn’t an aberration. There was a loop of rotating spots, and they all blowed up the spot real good across the nine screens.

Dumb.

This will amuse the hell out of Randy Dearborn, who runs the digital at all the rival MGM Resorts properties.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
How Not To Use A 3 By 3 Video Wall https://t.co/dNWtY7EgR8 https://t.co/Etko4l2cFp - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Stratacache Acquires 3,500 Screen C-Store Network from Verifone

DSE 2017 PR Roundup: BrightSign

Did You Know Adobe Has A Digital Signage Product? Me Neither.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *