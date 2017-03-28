Stratacache Acquires 3,500 Screen C-Store Network from Verifone

STRATACACHE has formally announced the acquisition made back in December of a 3,500 screen shopper marketing network in convenience stores called LIFT, picking it up from the electronic payments company Verifone.

LIFT will roll up into PRN, the retail media company STRATACACHE also acquired in 2015.

There is a long, sad history of now-dead companies that tried to make a buck putting digital out of home screens in c-stores and selling ads, but this is very different. Lift is not about getting generalized or even hyperlocal ad spots in front of people. It’s about upselling shoppers when they’re buying whatever they’re buying.

Says the press release on the deal:

The LIFT technology enables a seamless upsell opportunity at the point of sale with measureable ROI. It links basket information, shopper behavior, and cashier performance to deliver tested “plus one” sales. A touchscreen at checkout displays relevant offers based on real-time transaction data, allowing C-Store retailers to sell additional items to every shopper, personalize the customer experience with redeemable promotions, drive brand activation, and maximize cashier performance.

Results demonstrate an ability to grow sales by 9% to 65%. Today, LIFT has 3500+ screens that deliver 64MM+ monthly impressions at Sunoco APlus, Global Partners LP, G&M Oil, Ricker’s, CITGO and other leading C-Store retailers.