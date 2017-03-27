DSE 2017 PR Roundup: BrightSign

BrightSign seems to be on a bit of a march to get CMS software companies adding support for its boxes in the same way developers are supporting PCs, Android players and system on chip displays.

Ahead of DSE this week, the Silicon valley manufacturers has announced ComQi, Four Winds Interactive and Signagelive have all integrated their platforms with the company’s Series 3 media players.

“Our focus has always been to build the best, most reliable signage hardware,” says Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “Working closely with all of the leading CMS providers means that our customers have extensive options when choosing content partners.”

ComQi has focused on BrightSign’s HDCP compliant XT1143 box so it has a cost-effective (and legal) solution to integrate cable TV with digital signage content.

Four Winds Interactive has already been using BrightSign boxes on some jobs, including the flashy T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Signagelive is also, not surprisingly, also adding BrightSign support, as the cloud-based company already offers support across pretty much everything from full PCs to numerous smart display platforms, ChromeOS devices and HTML5 players.

BrightSign also has some sort of booth promotion going both days at the show, with the first 100 people coming by each day of the show getting an exclusive happy hour invitation to a function built around some new, patented beer tap. It’s described as an innovative way to engage patrons via compelling and entertaining content on the location’s screens (televisions or tablets).

Anyone pouring drinks needs to bear in mind the mother of all free drinks trade shows – the Nightclub and Bar Show – is on at the same time in another part of the LVCC.