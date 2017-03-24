DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Data Call Technologies

DSE Booth Previews

Data Call Technologies – Booth C5

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Data Call Technologies is the industry pioneer of dynamic data feeds to this industry since 2002, stays focused on providing stable data feeds. We have also created compelling “Playlist Ready” dynamic visual content. Dynamic Content is what makes the screens pop – otherwise, its just another static sign. We urge and welcome attendees to see how we keep your screens alive with our “Playlist Ready” content, always engaging and relevant.

Our continuously updating content insures an impressive deployment with measureable results. As always, Data Call loves to tout our latest at DSE. So this year we will be launching our much anticipated content portal –“Direct Lynk Manager”. Our “Direct Lynk Manager” is the new space in this industry that enables resellers and end users alike the ability to not only purchase subscription content to fit their budget and product mix, but the ability to test drive all of it free of charge, in real time, and choose from multiple formats.

Demonstrations will be continuous at the booth. We will also be showcasing our latest content offerings including a beautiful 4K imagery subscription and the long promised Social Medial Wall product – “Data Call Social”. Experience this demonstration and learn how “Data Call Social” can fulfill specific hyper fresh content demands, as well as empower your business to benefit in the cross pollination of opportunities in our digital world.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We have your content needs solved! We’ve spent countless hours massaging our fully licensed content to make it playlist ready and insure compatibility with all the different player and CMS environments. In short, we have the content in the format you need, at an affordable price, with an automated platform that makes deployments and billing virtually effortless! We offer News, Sports, Weather, and a whole lot more. The “whole lot more” continues to grow.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Any Distributor, Reseller or End User that has an appetite for playlist ready content. The ideal attendee profile is one that realizes the need for the feed; that it will successfully draw the eyeballs to their screens. Our reputation demonstrates that our culture is all about rolling up our sleeves and getting the job done. An attendee that is willing to work with a team like that is welcome. Remember, content needs to be planned in the early stages, not a fire drill after deployment.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

As one of the industry pioneers, we’ve been involved with DSE since 2002 either as an attendee or an exhibitor. Throughout the years we have watched many companies in the industry come and go some by mergers and acquisition; while others died on the vine. Other than that, the show itself has not really changed much over the years in its roots. We’ve seen the convergence of component price points and then watched some drop drastically, we’re witnessing the media player and CMS offerings consolidate, it’s still the Wild West. We continue to watch this great market explode. Data Call is truly excited about the future of Digital Signage and will be here to serve your content needs.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be welcoming new partners and understanding their content needs. We will be also visiting current clients, while keeping our fingers on the pulse of the industry so we can continue to innovate.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Would have to say it is meeting with our industry family in person is tops, but the butterflies and adrenaline rush is when we walk in opening morning – when all of the organized chaos in the hall from the night before has been transformed into the Expo…that is a sigh of relief.