DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Wovenmedia

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Wovenmedia – Booth C8

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

As everyone in this business knows, content is king, it’s what attracts viewers, engages them, and hopefully gets them to take away something from what they’ve seen. At this year’s show we’re focusing on content by launching our new content library called WovenContent – the smarter, faster, easiest-way-yet to access our outstanding content for any network (of course, if you need a powerful CMS – we’re happy to talk about that, too).

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

WovenContent – our completely redesigned UI makes finding, previewing and downloading content a more efficient experience than ever before. Based on months and months of current content subscribers feedback on how we could improve our platform, we built something we’re extremely proud of and really excited to share with DSE.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone who is looking to boost audience engagement by adding better content to their digital signage. Mixing the best segments – from Saturday Night Live, the PGA Tour’s “Shot of the Week,” or the latest music videos – with their own video messaging will keep viewers watching their screens and absorbing their messaging.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our fifth year exhibiting at DSE and obviously the advancements in technology have changed with each year, the crazy-shaped screens and the like. What hasn’t changed is that we’re still the only company at DSE that offers exactly what we do: both a powerful CMS, now called WovenManager, and WovenContent with a depth & breadth of broadcast quality HD & 4K content that nobody else has, at least at DSE.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’re always interested in seeing the latest trends in the industry whether on the software side or the technology side, and of course we’re always on the lookout for strategic partnerships.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Our team always comes away from DSE refreshed and reinvigorated after spending two days watching visitors’ faces when they “get it,” when their heads nod in understanding about what we do and the value it can provide them. It’s quite a rush actually. That, and the 16:9 mixer the night before.