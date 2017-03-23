DSE 2017 Booth Previews: GIGABYTE Technology

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

GIGABYTE Technology

DSE Booth Number -136

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Our new GIGABYTE BRIX IOT mini-PCs are coming into the market with a wide variety of usage scenarios. Based on the latest Intel processor, its efficient power consumption allows for the system to be completely fanless and support 4K UHD playback. Take noise and moving parts out of the equation for improved longevity and maintenance. Also featuring dual-NIC, bluetooth, and 3G internet capabilities, the BRIX IOT has a wide range of applications where a PC system with a small footprint is needed. Besides the BRIX IOT, GIGABYTE will also be showcasing various other systems that tackle tasks big and small. Our BRIX GTX PRO mini-PC features dedicated graphics to support multiple 4K output at a thin profile for the best digital signage experience.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Find the best solution to your needs with GIGABYTE Technology. We offer deep level collaboration and even customization to fit the bill. We are hardware driven to maintain the best quality components and an ultra durable product.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

People looking to find a solid partner for their media player needs. No matter the scenario or environment, we have a vast range of different small form-factor (SFF) systems that work beautifully. We don’t just offer a product, we also provide superior support and service to ensure the project is a success.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our 3rd year at DSE and we’ve seen great partnerships that stemmed from the expo. The show gets bigger and better every year with even more opportunity to be had. We look forward to another successful show.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Looking at competition to see how we can improve our market and target areas we might be missing. There will also be grand showings of the latest graphic displays for pure eye-candy. We are excited to see how we might be able to pair our products with partners and the latest display technology.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Discussing with solution providers and figuring out how we can partner up on potential opportunities! It is always enjoyable to talk shop and technology with industry leading professionals.

